FY2022 EPS Estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Radius Global Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

RADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Global Infrastructure

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $771.74 million, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 1.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,198,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,292,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

