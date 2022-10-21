FY2022 EPS Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Silvergate Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Silvergate Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.92.

SI opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $86.28. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 13.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 37.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

