FY2022 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

NYSE SITC opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 537.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $76,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $126,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

