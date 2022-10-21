FY2022 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Decreased by Analyst

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $86.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average of $81.43. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,446,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

