FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Lowered by Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $34.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $35.23. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $477.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $33.36 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.54 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $310.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.23. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.