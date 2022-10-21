Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 27,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 83,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley downgraded Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GANX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gain Therapeutics Company Profile
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
