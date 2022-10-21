Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Position Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 33.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 10,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $80.86 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $165.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

