Garth Palmer Purchases 60,000 Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) Stock

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating) insider Garth Palmer purchased 60,000 shares of SigmaRoc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($31,899.47).

SigmaRoc Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of LON:SRC opened at GBX 44.20 ($0.53) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. The company has a market capitalization of £282.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42. SigmaRoc plc has a 12-month low of GBX 36 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 100.10 ($1.21).

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

