Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock to $135.00. The stock had previously closed at $110.30, but opened at $105.71. Generac shares last traded at $110.37, with a volume of 27,169 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $208.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.79.

Get Generac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Generac Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.