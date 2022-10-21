Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

GRPTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Getlink from €15.50 ($15.82) to €19.10 ($19.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Getlink from €17.00 ($17.35) to €17.50 ($17.86) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lowered Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Getlink from €10.50 ($10.71) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

GRPTF opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. Getlink has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

