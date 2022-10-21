Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 73,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 48,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $622,000.
Shares of QYLD opened at $15.88 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $23.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.
