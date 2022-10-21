Goodwin Daniel L Has $1.94 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 79,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,829,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Apple by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 68,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,224,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc grew its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 54,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 22,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.74. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

