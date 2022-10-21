Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $48.07 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 351,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.28 and its 200-day moving average is $152.74.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

