Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 252 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $340.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average is $118.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

