Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) were down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 209,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 226,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRN. Pi Financial lowered their target price on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.71 million and a P/E ratio of -20.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.79.

Greenlane Renewables ( TSE:GRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

