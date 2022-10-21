Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) were down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 209,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 226,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on GRN. Pi Financial lowered their target price on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Greenlane Renewables Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.71 million and a P/E ratio of -20.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.79.
About Greenlane Renewables
Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
