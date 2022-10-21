Grimes & Company Inc. Has $8.41 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,204.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 73,144 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.34. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.