Group Nine Acquisition (NASDAQ:GNAC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. 1,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 59,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Group Nine Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group Nine Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 314,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 25,689 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 6.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 20.5% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,373,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 30.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 108,518 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group Nine Acquisition Company Profile

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

