GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 64.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,036,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,040 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 221.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $105.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

