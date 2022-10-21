Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.5% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $212,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 79,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 68,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 54,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 22,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.74. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

