Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $194.47 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 757,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $194,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 12,862 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 27,050 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.1% during the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,597 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $236.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.20. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

