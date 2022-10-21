Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $113.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.26% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Hasbro by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

