Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 10.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 71,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 37.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 18.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawkins Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.81. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $246.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.93 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Hawkins Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.