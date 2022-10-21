Head to Head Analysis: Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) versus Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Sand and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand -14.18% -10.56% -6.81% Centrus Energy 62.06% -151.11% 42.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of Smart Sand shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand $126.65 million 0.63 -$50.67 million ($0.60) -2.95 Centrus Energy $298.30 million 1.98 $175.00 million $11.40 3.58

This table compares Smart Sand and Centrus Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Sand. Smart Sand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Smart Sand and Centrus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand 1 0 0 0 1.00 Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smart Sand presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. Given Smart Sand’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Smart Sand has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Smart Sand on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 250 million tons of proven and probable recoverable sand reserves. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

