Head to Head Analysis: Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Univest Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Univest Financial and First Financial Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univest Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Financial Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Univest Financial presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.80%. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus price target of $44.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.26%. Given Univest Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

This table compares Univest Financial and First Financial Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial $292.95 million 2.60 $91.80 million $2.43 10.58 First Financial Bankshares $518.58 million 11.82 $227.56 million $1.61 26.71

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Univest Financial. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Univest Financial has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Univest Financial and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial 24.51% 9.36% 1.03% First Financial Bankshares 42.97% 14.63% 1.77%

Dividends

Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Univest Financial pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Univest Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Univest Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Univest Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. The Wealth Management segment offers investment advisory, financial planning, and trust and brokerage services for private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, and trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment provides commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefits solutions, personal insurance lines, and human resources consulting services. It serves customers primarily in Bucks, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, and York counties in Pennsylvania; and Atlantic, Burlington, and Cape May counties in New Jersey through 37 banking offices. The company was formerly known as Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and changed its name to Univest Financial Corporation in January 2019. Univest Financial Corporation was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides drive-in and night deposit, remote deposit capture, internet and mobile banking, payroll cards, transmitting funds, and other customary commercial banking services, as well as automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administer retirements and employee benefits accounts, such as 401(k) profit-sharing plans and IRAs. Further, the company provides asset management and technology services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 78 financial centers across Texas. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

