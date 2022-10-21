Head to Head Comparison: Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pintec Technology and Sangoma Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $27.18 million 0.13 -$2.51 million N/A N/A Sangoma Technologies $224.35 million 0.54 -$110.78 million ($3.35) -1.61

Pintec Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangoma Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pintec Technology and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A Sangoma Technologies -49.38% -5.40% -3.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pintec Technology and Sangoma Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sangoma Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sangoma Technologies has a consensus target price of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 212.38%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

About Pintec Technology

(Get Rating)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform's financial services include assistance for borrowers to obtain loans from third party investors and various financial partners; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases or who have personal or business installment loan requests; and a wealth management and insurance product distribution solution for asset management and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. It also provides session border controllers; telephony and media transcoding cards; and open source communications software. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.