Head to Head Contrast: Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) versus Its Peers

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Kinsale Capital Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out -370.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Kinsale Capital Group lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 20.32% 24.01% 7.75% Kinsale Capital Group Competitors -7.66% 0.14% -0.52%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinsale Capital Group Competitors 453 2555 2481 105 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kinsale Capital Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 26.90%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.4% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $639.78 million $152.66 million 43.30 Kinsale Capital Group Competitors $13.33 billion $2.87 billion 79.63

Kinsale Capital Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group. Kinsale Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group’s peers have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group peers beat Kinsale Capital Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.