Head-To-Head Review: Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) & B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) and Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puyi has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Puyi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $1.74 billion 0.69 $445.05 million ($1.73) -24.39 Puyi $28.18 million 14.47 -$9.06 million N/A N/A

Profitability

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Puyi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial -3.37% -1.85% -0.23% Puyi N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Puyi shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.6% of Puyi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for B. Riley Financial and Puyi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Puyi beats B. Riley Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, research, securities lending and sales, and trading services; merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements services; asset management services; and trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment offers retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services. The Financial Consulting segment provides bankruptcy, forensic accounting, litigation support, operations management and real estate consulting, and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments-Communications segment provides consumer Internet access through United Online under the NetZero and Juno brands; VoIP communication and related products, and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Brands segments provides licensing of a brand investment portfolio, including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore. It also offers advisory services; brokerage services; senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services. Puyi Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

