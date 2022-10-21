HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HeidelbergCement from €47.00 ($47.96) to €46.00 ($46.94) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €43.50 ($44.39) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($43.88) to €41.00 ($41.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

