Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Head to Head Review

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Helbiz and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Helbiz alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helbiz -538.47% N/A -208.48% comScore -2.53% -4.53% -1.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.6% of Helbiz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of comScore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helbiz $12.83 million 1.13 -$71.97 million ($3.04) -0.10 comScore $367.01 million 0.29 -$50.04 million ($0.27) -4.26

This table compares Helbiz and comScore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

comScore has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helbiz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Helbiz has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Helbiz and comScore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A comScore 0 0 0 0 N/A

comScore has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 182.61%. Given comScore’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than Helbiz.

Summary

comScore beats Helbiz on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helbiz

(Get Rating)

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About comScore

(Get Rating)

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises Cross-Platform solutions, including Comscore Campaign Ratings for verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; validated Campaign Essentials, which validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption. In addition, the company offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, it provides movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. The company serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. comScore, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Helbiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helbiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.