Hendershot Investments Inc. Acquires 2,588 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,960.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.69 and a 200-day moving average of $124.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.