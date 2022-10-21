Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 880.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Hess Trading Up 0.9 %

HES opened at $130.15 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $133.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

