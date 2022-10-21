Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $133.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.40.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hess to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

