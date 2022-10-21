HF Sinclair Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DINO)

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,046 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 89% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,610 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DINO opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

