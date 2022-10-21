HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Tom Rusin Buys 16 Shares

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider Tom Rusin bought 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,185 ($14.32) per share, for a total transaction of £189.60 ($229.10).

Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Tom Rusin sold 33 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($14.35), for a total value of £392.04 ($473.71).

HomeServe Stock Performance

Shares of HomeServe stock opened at GBX 1,185 ($14.32) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 3,038.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,185.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,123.23.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

