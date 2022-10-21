IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Raised to C$2.25

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.91.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$833.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.37. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$1.27 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$426.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.