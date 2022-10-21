ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.24) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.75 ($11.99) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE:ING opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

