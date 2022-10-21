Insider Buying: Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Buys 325,000 Shares of Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating) insider Kerim Sener acquired 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,750 ($11,781.05).

Kerim Sener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Kerim Sener sold 1,015,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £30,450 ($36,793.14).

Ariana Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

AAU opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.47. The company has a market cap of £33.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00. Ariana Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

Ariana Resources Company Profile

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company also explores for silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

