Insider Buying: Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) Insider Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) insider Terry Miller acquired 1,500 shares of Galliford Try stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £2,490 ($3,008.70).

Galliford Try Trading Up 0.7 %

LON GFRD opened at GBX 166.20 ($2.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The firm has a market cap of £184.00 million and a PE ratio of 3,324.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.08. Galliford Try Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 213 ($2.57).

Get Galliford Try alerts:

Galliford Try Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $2.20. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is 114.00%.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.