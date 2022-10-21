Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires 21 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($23.04) per share, for a total transaction of £400.47 ($483.89).
Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,906 ($23.03) per share, with a total value of £400.26 ($483.64).
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Stephen Oxley acquired 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($26.81) per share, for a total transaction of £332.85 ($402.19).
Johnson Matthey Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,911.50 ($23.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,133.61. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,805 ($33.89). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,973.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,038.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
