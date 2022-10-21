Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires 21 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($23.04) per share, for a total transaction of £400.47 ($483.89).

On Wednesday, September 21st, Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,906 ($23.03) per share, with a total value of £400.26 ($483.64).

On Wednesday, August 17th, Stephen Oxley acquired 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($26.81) per share, for a total transaction of £332.85 ($402.19).

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,911.50 ($23.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,133.61. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,805 ($33.89). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,973.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,038.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.

Several research analysts have commented on JMAT shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,184.29 ($26.39).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

