Insider Buying: Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT) Insider Acquires 19,716 Shares of Stock

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating) insider Angela Lane acquired 19,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,252.32 ($12,388.01).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of LON:SSIT opened at GBX 51.60 ($0.62) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.53. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 46.60 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 129 ($1.56).

Get Seraphim Space Investment Trust alerts:

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Seraphim Space Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seraphim Space Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.