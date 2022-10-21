Insider Buying: Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT) Insider Acquires 19,716 Shares of Stock

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating) insider Angela Lane acquired 19,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,252.32 ($12,388.01).
Seraphim Space Investment Trust Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of LON:SSIT opened at GBX 51.60 ($0.62) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.53. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 46.60 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 129 ($1.56).
Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile
