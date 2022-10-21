Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) & Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Critical Survey

Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integrity Applications and Surmodics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Surmodics $105.14 million 3.92 $4.24 million ($0.92) -32.00

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Integrity Applications.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Integrity Applications has a beta of -1.66, suggesting that its share price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surmodics has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Integrity Applications and Surmodics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrity Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A Surmodics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Surmodics has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.01%. Given Surmodics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surmodics is more favorable than Integrity Applications.

Profitability

This table compares Integrity Applications and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A Surmodics -13.11% -8.22% -5.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Surmodics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Surmodics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Surmodics beats Integrity Applications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrity Applications

Integrity Applications, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Ashkelon, Israel.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular and structural heart, and other markets, as well as design, development, and manufacturing of interventional medical devices, primarily balloons and catheters, including drug-coated balloons for peripheral arterial disease treatment and other applications. The IVD segment designs, develops, and manufactures component products and technologies for diagnostic immunoassay, as well as molecular test and biomedical research applications. This segment offers protein stabilization reagents, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

