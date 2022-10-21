International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $122.51, but opened at $126.42. International Business Machines shares last traded at $127.05, with a volume of 132,764 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.