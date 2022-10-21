Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.96. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

