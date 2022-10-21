Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.83 and last traded at $74.94. 7,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 20,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.12.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.21.

