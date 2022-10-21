Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48.

