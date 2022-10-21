Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGW. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

CGW opened at $41.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.46.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

