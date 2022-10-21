Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 10,798 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 337% compared to the typical volume of 2,469 call options.

NYSE:R opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.59. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

