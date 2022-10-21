Investors Purchase High Volume of OneSpan Call Options (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 5,472 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 24,773% compared to the typical daily volume of 22 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $29,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in OneSpan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OneSpan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in OneSpan by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 121,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Stock Up 6.5 %

OSPN opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

