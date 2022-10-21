Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IRDM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
Iridium Communications Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $50.25.
In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,301 shares of company stock worth $7,954,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
