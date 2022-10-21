Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IRDM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $50.25.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,301 shares of company stock worth $7,954,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

