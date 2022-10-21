iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $76.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.69. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

